Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1851 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Heller 1851 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Heller 1851 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1851 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1851 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

