Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1850 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Heller 1850 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Heller 1850 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: BAC Numismatics

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (6)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1850 at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1850 at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1850 at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1850 at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1850 at auction BAC - May 5, 2021
Seller BAC
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1850 at auction BAC - October 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

