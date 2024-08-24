Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Heller 1850 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1850
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint
