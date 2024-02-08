Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Heller 1849 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1849
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
