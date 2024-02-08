Heller 1849 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

