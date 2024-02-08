Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1849 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Heller 1849 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Heller 1849 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1849 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

