Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1108 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (9) AU (26) XF (48) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (9)

