Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1108 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
