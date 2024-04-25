Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1108 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (22)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (9)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"" at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1848 ""Freedom of the press"", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

