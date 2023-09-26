Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1859
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1850 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
817 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
