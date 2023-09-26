6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1850 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (10)