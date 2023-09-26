Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1850 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
741 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
817 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Künker - June 21, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint" at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1859 "Visit of the Prince and Princess to the mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

