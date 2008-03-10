Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1848 "The Princes' visit to the Mint" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 "The Princes' visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1848 "The Princes' visit to the Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 "The Princes' visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6600 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 "The Princes' visit to the Mint" at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition XF
