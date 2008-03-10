Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1848 "The Princes' visit to the Mint" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1848
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 "The Princes' visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6600 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1848 "The Princes' visit to the Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search