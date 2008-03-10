6 Kreuzer 1848 "The Princes' visit to the Mint" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1848 "The Princes' visit to the Mint". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6600 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Сondition XF (1)