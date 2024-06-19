Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Gulden no date (1848) "Change of Government" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 2 Gulden no date (1848) "Change of Government" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 2 Gulden no date (1848) "Change of Government" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year no date (1848)
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden no date (1848) "Change of Government". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden no date (1848) "Change of Government" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7518 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden no date (1848) "Change of Government" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 "Change of Government", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

