2 Gulden no date (1848) "Change of Government" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden no date (1848) "Change of Government". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)