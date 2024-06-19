Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Gulden no date (1848) "Change of Government" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year no date (1848)
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden no date (1848) "Change of Government". This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
