Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1837 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Thaler 1837 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Thaler 1837 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,51 g
  • Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1837 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1837 H. R. at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1837 H. R. at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1837 H. R. at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1837 H. R. at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

