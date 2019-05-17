Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1837 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,51 g
- Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1837 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
975 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
