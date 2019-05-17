Thaler 1837 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1837 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)