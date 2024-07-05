Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1836 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Thaler 1836 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Thaler 1836 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,51 g
  • Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Russiancoin - December 20, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 20, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Russiancoin - November 22, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 22, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 H. R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1836 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search