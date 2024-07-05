Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1836 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,51 g
- Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
