Thaler 1836 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1836 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (15) VF (24) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (3)

Leu (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (2)

Russiancoin (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (4)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)