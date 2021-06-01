Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1835 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Thaler 1835 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Thaler 1835 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,51 g
  • Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1835 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1835 H. R. at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1835 H. R. at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1835 H. R. at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

