Thaler 1835 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1835 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Сondition VF (3)