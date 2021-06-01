Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1835 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,51 g
- Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1835 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3628 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search