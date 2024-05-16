Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1833 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Thaler 1833 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Thaler 1833 H. R. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,51 g
  • Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 2020 Auctions (2)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Filatelie Klim (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (25)
  • Muizon – Rieunier (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • Westfälische (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Negrini - October 1, 2022
Seller Negrini
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Filatelie Klim - October 31, 2021
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date October 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Rauch - June 11, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 H. R. at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1833 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search