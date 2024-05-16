Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1833 H. R. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,51 g
- Pure silver (0,8264 oz) 25,7032 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1833 with mark H. R.. This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Filatelie Klim
Date October 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
