Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1847 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1974 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 at auction Ars Time - November 4, 2014
Seller Ars Time
Date November 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

