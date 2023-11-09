Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1847 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1847
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1974 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
