Kreuzer 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 49. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1)