Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 49. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
