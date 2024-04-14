Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1888 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 49. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1845 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1845 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1845 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

