Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1844 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1844 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search