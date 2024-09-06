Kreuzer 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 44. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2)