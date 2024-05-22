Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5212 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1842 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search