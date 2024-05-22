Kreuzer 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5212 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)