Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 14,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5212 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
