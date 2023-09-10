Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6664 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place April 6, 2019.

Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1839 at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1839 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1839 at auction Karamitsos - April 6, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1839 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

