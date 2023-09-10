Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 14,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1839
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6664 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place April 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search