Kreuzer 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6664 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place April 6, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)