Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1838 "Type 1837-1842" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 14,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1838
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 25, 2022.
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
