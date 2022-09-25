Kreuzer 1838 "Type 1837-1842" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 25, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) VF (10)