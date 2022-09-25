Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1838 "Type 1837-1842" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1838 "Type 1837-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1838 "Type 1837-1842" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Maison Pruvost Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Maison Pruvost Numismatique auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Pruvost (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction Pruvost - September 25, 2022
Seller Pruvost
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

