Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1837-1842" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 14,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1837
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
