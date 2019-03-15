Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1837-1842" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 14,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stare Monety (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

