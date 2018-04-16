Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1838 "Type 1834-1838" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1838 "Type 1834-1838" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1838 "Type 1834-1838" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

