Kreuzer 1838 "Type 1834-1838" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2882 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)