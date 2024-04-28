Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1834-1838" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1834-1838" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1834-1838" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place March 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

