Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1834-1838" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place March 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (3)