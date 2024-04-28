Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1837 "Type 1834-1838" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1837
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place March 7, 2022.




- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (2)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
