Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1835 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
