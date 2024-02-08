Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1835 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

