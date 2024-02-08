Kreuzer 1835 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2525 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) VF (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2)