Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
