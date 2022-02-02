Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1834 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search