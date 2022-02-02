Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40259 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 94. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.

