Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1847 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search