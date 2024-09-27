Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1847 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 863 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1847 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
