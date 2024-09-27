Gulden 1846 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3858 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1)