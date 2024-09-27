Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1846 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3858 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
