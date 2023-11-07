Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
