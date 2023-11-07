Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1845 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1845 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1845 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1845 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1845 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

