Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1362 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (4) VF (1)