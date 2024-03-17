Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12174 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1844 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1844 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1844 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1844 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1844 at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

