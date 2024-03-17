Gulden 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12174 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4)