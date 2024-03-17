Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12174 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
