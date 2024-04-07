Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
