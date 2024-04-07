Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 774 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Inasta - May 5, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1843 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

