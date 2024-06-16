Gulden 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3863 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 27, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (1)