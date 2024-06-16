Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3863 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 27, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1841 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

