Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date June 9, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
