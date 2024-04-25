Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction GINZA - June 9, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date June 9, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

