Gulden 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)