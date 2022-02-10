Gulden 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2265 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (5) AU (6) XF (5) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Inasta (1)

Künker (4)

Russiancoin (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)