Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2265 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 5750 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Inasta - June 23, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1839 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search