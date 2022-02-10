Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1839 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2265 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 5750 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
