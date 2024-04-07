Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1838 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2179 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1838 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search