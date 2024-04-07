Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1838 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2179 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
