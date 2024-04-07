Gulden 1838 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2179 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

