Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1837 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1837
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2178 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 17, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
