Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1837 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2178 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (4)
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 8, 2016
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 17, 2016
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 17, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1837 at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

