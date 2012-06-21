Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1844. Gold (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Variety: Gold

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1844 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1844 Gold - Gold Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 4,74 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1844 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
