6 Kreuzer 1844. Gold (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 4,74 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1844 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
