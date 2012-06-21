6 Kreuzer 1844. Gold (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1844 . Gold. This gold coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4946 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1)