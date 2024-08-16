Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1847 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

