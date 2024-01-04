Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1846 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1846
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
