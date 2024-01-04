Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1846 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Coinhouse - December 14, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1846 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search