6 Kreuzer 1846 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1545 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (1)