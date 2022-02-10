6 Kreuzer 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) No grade (1)