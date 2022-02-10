Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

