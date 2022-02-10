Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1845 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
