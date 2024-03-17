6 Kreuzer 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1)