Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1843
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 243 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
