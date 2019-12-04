6 Kreuzer 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1)