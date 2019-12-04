Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1100 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
