Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1415 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

