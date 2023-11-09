Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1838 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1838
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
