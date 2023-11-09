Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1838 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2528 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • WAG (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

