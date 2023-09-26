Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1837 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2132 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

