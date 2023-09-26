Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1837 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1837
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2132 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
