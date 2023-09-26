6 Kreuzer 1837 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2132 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition AU (2)