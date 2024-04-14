Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1836 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: La Galerie Numismatique
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1836
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place October 11, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search