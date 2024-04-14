Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1836 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: La Galerie Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place October 11, 2021.

Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 30, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 30, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 7, 2018
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - November 9, 2017
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date November 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Hess Divo - December 3, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1836
Search