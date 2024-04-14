6 Kreuzer 1836 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place October 11, 2021.

