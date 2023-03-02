Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1835 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
