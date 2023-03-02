Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1835 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 756 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (5)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 15, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1835 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search