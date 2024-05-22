Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1833 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

