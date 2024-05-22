6 Kreuzer 1833 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4)