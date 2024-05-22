Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1833 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1833
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 852 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 6, 2019.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
