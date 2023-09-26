Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1847 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2137 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1847 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search