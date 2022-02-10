Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3869 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 53. Bidding took place September 2, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
