3 Kreuzer 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3869 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 53. Bidding took place September 2, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)