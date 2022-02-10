Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3869 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 53. Bidding took place September 2, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1844 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
