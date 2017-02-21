Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

