3 Kreuzer 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1)