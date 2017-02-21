Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1843 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1843
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1272 sold at the Kricheldorf auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 20, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Kricheldorf (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1843, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
