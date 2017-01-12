3 Kreuzer 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) No grade (1)