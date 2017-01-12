Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1841
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 460 CZK
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search