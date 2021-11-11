Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1838 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

