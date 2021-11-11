Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1838 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 1,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1838
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 760 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search